Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 6,185 Shares of SAGE Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SAGE)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in SAGE Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SAGE) by 49.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,228 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 6,185 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SAGE Therapeutics were worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in SAGE Therapeutics by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,715 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its holdings in SAGE Therapeutics by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,363 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in SAGE Therapeutics by 1.0% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 25,133 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,526,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Tobam boosted its position in SAGE Therapeutics by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in SAGE Therapeutics by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,723 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of SAGE Therapeutics from $200.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of SAGE Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of SAGE Therapeutics from $203.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 5th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on SAGE Therapeutics from $45.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on SAGE Therapeutics from $125.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.05.

Shares of SAGE stock opened at $31.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 9.23 and a current ratio of 9.23. SAGE Therapeutics Inc has a 52-week low of $25.01 and a 52-week high of $193.56. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 2.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.43 and its 200 day moving average is $99.52.

SAGE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.25) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.62) by $0.37. The business had revenue of $1.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 million. SAGE Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 59.83% and a negative net margin of 9,904.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 617.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($3.38) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SAGE Therapeutics Inc will post -12.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About SAGE Therapeutics

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel medicines to treat central nervous system (CNS) disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, a proprietary intravenous formulation of brexanolone that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD).

