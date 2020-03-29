Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 3,709 Shares of Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR) by 43.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,709 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.14% of Source Capital worth $477,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SOR. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Source Capital by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 10,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 1,877 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Source Capital by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 59,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,300,000 after buying an additional 11,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Source Capital by 198.5% during the third quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 67,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,475,000 after buying an additional 45,071 shares in the last quarter. 20.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SOR opened at $31.17 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.36. Source Capital, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.23 and a 1-year high of $41.34.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th.

About Source Capital

Source Capital, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund launched and managed by First Pacific Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of small to mid cap companies.

