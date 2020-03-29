Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $465,000 Stock Holdings in Ashland Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:ASH)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Ashland Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:ASH) by 15.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,071 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ashland Global were worth $465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Ashland Global by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,802,740 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $137,964,000 after acquiring an additional 295,252 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Ashland Global by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,190,497 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $91,109,000 after acquiring an additional 99,992 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ashland Global by 1,071.4% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 374,470 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,852,000 after purchasing an additional 342,503 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ashland Global by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 319,310 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $24,437,000 after purchasing an additional 7,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP lifted its position in shares of Ashland Global by 69.2% during the third quarter. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP now owns 311,479 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $23,925,000 after purchasing an additional 127,422 shares in the last quarter. 92.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ASH opened at $50.51 on Friday. Ashland Global Holdings Inc has a one year low of $38.88 and a one year high of $81.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $66.62 and a 200-day moving average of $73.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.15.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. Ashland Global had a net margin of 23.88% and a return on equity of 4.50%. The business had revenue of $533.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $534.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. Ashland Global’s revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ashland Global Holdings Inc will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. Ashland Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.00%.

In other Ashland Global news, CEO Guillermo Novo bought 12,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $78.96 per share, for a total transaction of $1,018,584.00. Insiders own 9.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Ashland Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $74.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine downgraded Ashland Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Ashland Global from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ashland Global from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on Ashland Global from to in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.89.

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides specialty chemical solutions worldwide. The company's Specialty Ingredients segment offers products, technologies, and resources for solving formulation and product-performance challenges. It provides solutions using natural, synthetic, and semisynthetic polymers derived from cellulose ethers, vinyl pyrrolidones, acrylic polymers, polyester and polyurethane-based adhesives, and plant and seed extracts.

