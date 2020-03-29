Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Makes New $468,000 Investment in ProShares UltraPro Dow30 (NYSEARCA:UDOW)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in ProShares UltraPro Dow30 (NYSEARCA:UDOW) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $468,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UDOW. Patriot Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Dow30 in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $248,000. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Dow30 by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC lifted its stake in ProShares UltraPro Dow30 by 71.8% during the fourth quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 14,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,822,000 after purchasing an additional 6,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in ProShares UltraPro Dow30 during the third quarter worth $1,973,000.

ProShares UltraPro Dow30 stock opened at $40.43 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $90.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.34. ProShares UltraPro Dow30 has a 12 month low of $25.32 and a 12 month high of $137.44.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%.

ProShares UltraPro Dow30 Company Profile

ProShares UltraPro Dow30 seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average Index. The Fund invests in equity securities and derivatives that have similar daily performance characteristics as three times (300%) the daily return of the Index.

