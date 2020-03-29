Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $508,000 Position in Axis Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Axis Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) by 24.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,542 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,689 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Axis Capital were worth $508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in shares of Axis Capital by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 18,741 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,114,000 after buying an additional 1,748 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC lifted its position in Axis Capital by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 9,366 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 2,420 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in Axis Capital by 11.9% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 733,365 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $48,929,000 after acquiring an additional 77,912 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Axis Capital by 385.6% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 203,689 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $13,590,000 after acquiring an additional 161,745 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Axis Capital by 70.4% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 687,233 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $45,852,000 after purchasing an additional 283,924 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Axis Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Axis Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Axis Capital from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.50.

In other Axis Capital news, CEO Albert Benchimol acquired 2,704 shares of Axis Capital stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $37.50 per share, with a total value of $101,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 551,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,662,837.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Peter Vogt acquired 2,000 shares of Axis Capital stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $42.00 per share, with a total value of $84,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,445,198. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired a total of 10,464 shares of company stock valued at $435,902 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Axis Capital stock opened at $38.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 15.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $53.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.60. Axis Capital Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of $31.82 and a fifty-two week high of $67.51.

Axis Capital (NYSE:AXS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. Axis Capital had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 5.39%. The business had revenue of $786.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $741.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.61) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Axis Capital Holdings Limited will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%. Axis Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.08%.

Axis Capital Profile

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine insurance products covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, recreational marine, fine art, specie, hull, and war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

