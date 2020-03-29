Captrust Financial Advisors Purchases 11,032 Shares of Voya Financial Inc (NYSE:VOYA)

Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Voya Financial Inc (NYSE:VOYA) by 11,612.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,127 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,032 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Voya Financial were worth $681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VOYA. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Voya Financial by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,742,113 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $289,174,000 after purchasing an additional 892,102 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in Voya Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,646,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in Voya Financial by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,694,101 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $103,307,000 after buying an additional 252,933 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 74.5% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 578,989 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,295,000 after buying an additional 247,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,285,921 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $200,375,000 after buying an additional 214,794 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $77.00 target price (up previously from $72.00) on shares of Voya Financial in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Voya Financial from $72.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. ValuEngine upgraded Voya Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Voya Financial from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Voya Financial from $71.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.00.

Shares of NYSE:VOYA opened at $39.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.27 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $51.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Voya Financial Inc has a 12 month low of $29.75 and a 12 month high of $63.81.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The asset manager reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.08. Voya Financial had a positive return on equity of 7.21% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. The company had revenue of $276.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Voya Financial Inc will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.22%.

About Voya Financial

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Retirement, Investment Management, Employee Benefits, and Individual Life. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and financial services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

