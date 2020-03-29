Koninklijke Philips NV (NYSE:PHG) Shares Acquired by Capital World Investors

Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips NV (NYSE:PHG) by 19.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,117 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,483 shares during the quarter. Capital World Investors’ holdings in Koninklijke Philips were worth $445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,217,697 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $303,424,000 after acquiring an additional 975,180 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 58.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,083,913 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,895,000 after purchasing an additional 401,937 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 6.2% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 736,288 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,965,000 after purchasing an additional 43,246 shares during the period. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC now owns 516,853 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,222,000 after purchasing an additional 4,290 shares during the period. Finally, Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. raised its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. now owns 312,818 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718 shares during the last quarter. 4.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PHG. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Koninklijke Philips from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Koninklijke Philips currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

Shares of PHG stock opened at $38.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.55. The company has a market cap of $35.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.22. Koninklijke Philips NV has a 12-month low of $30.50 and a 12-month high of $50.78.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The technology company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter. Koninklijke Philips had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 6.00%. The firm had revenue of $6.60 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Koninklijke Philips NV will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 6th will be issued a $0.9356 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 5th. Koninklijke Philips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.28%.

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company worldwide. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care & Health Informatics, and Personal Health segments. The company offers mother, child care, and oral healthcare products; male grooming and beauty products; food preparation and home care products; and sleep and respiratory care.

