GrafTech International Ltd (NYSE:EAF) Shares Purchased by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in GrafTech International Ltd (NYSE:EAF) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 41,823 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,499 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in GrafTech International were worth $486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EAF. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of GrafTech International by 142.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 4,386 shares in the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of GrafTech International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in GrafTech International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $126,000. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in GrafTech International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $131,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in GrafTech International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $142,000.

In related news, Director Anthony R. Taccone purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.53 per share, with a total value of $37,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,520.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

EAF opened at $8.27 on Friday. GrafTech International Ltd has a 12 month low of $5.71 and a 12 month high of $14.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.85.

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. GrafTech International had a net margin of 41.58% and a negative return on equity of 103.08%. The business had revenue of $414.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $402.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that GrafTech International Ltd will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. GrafTech International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.18%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of GrafTech International in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine cut GrafTech International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets cut GrafTech International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded GrafTech International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

GrafTech International Ltd. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon based products worldwide. It offers graphite electrodes, which requires for the production of electric arc furnace steel, ferrous, and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes.

