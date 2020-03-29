William Lyon Homes (NYSE:WLH) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of William Lyon Homes (NYSE:WLH) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 24,697 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,202 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in William Lyon Homes were worth $493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of William Lyon Homes by 65.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 85,142 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after purchasing an additional 33,660 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in William Lyon Homes by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 49,518 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in William Lyon Homes during the 3rd quarter worth $331,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in William Lyon Homes in the 3rd quarter worth $309,000. Finally, 6 Meridian lifted its holdings in William Lyon Homes by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 14,671 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 1,724 shares in the last quarter. 82.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of William Lyon Homes from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. ValuEngine raised William Lyon Homes from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th.

Shares of NYSE WLH opened at $24.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 6.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. William Lyon Homes has a fifty-two week low of $13.51 and a fifty-two week high of $24.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.65. The firm has a market cap of $922.31 million, a PE ratio of 15.14 and a beta of 1.27.

William Lyon Homes, together with its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, markets, and sells single-family detached and attached homes in California, Arizona, Nevada, Colorado, Washington, Oregon, and Texas. It sells its homes primarily to entry-level, first-time move-up, and second-time move-up homebuyers.

