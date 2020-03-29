Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 19,228 iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 19,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $521,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.27% of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FALN. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 35.8% in the 4th quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 187,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,086,000 after buying an additional 49,441 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 354,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,603,000 after buying an additional 44,148 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Resource Group acquired a new stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $249,000. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $2,233,000.

NASDAQ FALN opened at $22.10 on Friday. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.47 and a fifty-two week high of $27.73. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.31 and a 200-day moving average of $26.49.

