Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 11,653 Shares of Apache Co. (NYSE:APA)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its position in Apache Co. (NYSE:APA) by 38.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,857 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 11,653 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Apache were worth $483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apache by 11.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,228,048 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $42,564,000 after purchasing an additional 125,520 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Apache by 15.9% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 318,087 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $11,024,000 after purchasing an additional 43,722 shares during the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new position in Apache during the third quarter worth about $1,028,000. Andra AP fonden grew its position in Apache by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 138,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,533,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Apache in the 3rd quarter worth about $228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on APA shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Apache from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered Apache from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, March 16th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Apache from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Raymond James downgraded Apache from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, MKM Partners upgraded Apache from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, March 20th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.17.

NYSE:APA opened at $4.86 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Apache Co. has a 1 year low of $3.80 and a 1 year high of $38.12.

Apache (NYSE:APA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The energy company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.14. Apache had a positive return on equity of 0.03% and a negative net margin of 55.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Apache Co. will post -1.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 20.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 21st.

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company has operations in onshore assets located in the Permian and Midcontinent/Gulf Coast onshore regions; and offshore assets situated in the Gulf of Mexico region.

