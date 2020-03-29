Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 1,618 Shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,618 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in New York Community Bancorp were worth $522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in New York Community Bancorp by 93.7% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 359,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,517,000 after purchasing an additional 174,122 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new position in New York Community Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $823,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in New York Community Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $1,814,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 308.2% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,737,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,355,000 after buying an additional 2,066,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,085,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,042,000 after buying an additional 85,981 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.27% of the company’s stock.

NYCB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. B. Riley cut shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $13.00 to $11.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on New York Community Bancorp from $11.50 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.94.

In other news, Director Lawrence J. Savarese acquired 3,000 shares of New York Community Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.68 per share, for a total transaction of $29,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 3.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NYCB opened at $9.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.18, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.87. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.76 and a 1 year high of $13.79.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $259.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.36 million. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.40% and a net margin of 20.91%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. Research analysts expect that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

