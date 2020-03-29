Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PGHY) Position Raised by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PGHY) by 18.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,232 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,349 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.20% of Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF worth $484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 78.9% during the 4th quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 237,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,415,000 after purchasing an additional 104,725 shares during the period. BCS Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,925,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 116,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,661,000 after buying an additional 28,057 shares in the last quarter. Maxim Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Maxim Capital Management LLC now owns 422,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,580,000 after buying an additional 20,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $430,000.

Shares of Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF stock opened at $19.64 on Friday. Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $17.40 and a 52 week high of $23.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.56.

