Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 12,299 Shares of Boulder Growth & Income Fund Inc (NYSE:BIF)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Boulder Growth & Income Fund Inc (NYSE:BIF) by 40.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,603 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after buying an additional 12,299 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Boulder Growth & Income Fund were worth $502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Boulder Growth & Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Boulder Growth & Income Fund by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,187 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Boulder Growth & Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $118,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in Boulder Growth & Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $160,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Boulder Growth & Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth $389,000. 13.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE BIF opened at $9.18 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.16. Boulder Growth & Income Fund Inc has a 1 year low of $7.54 and a 1 year high of $11.99.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.102 per share. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 22nd.

Boulder Growth & Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Boulder Investment Advisers, LLC It is co-managed by Stewart West Indies Trading Co Ltd. and Rocky Mountain Advisers, Llc. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified industries.

