Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 4,287 Shares of ProShares Ultra Oil & Gas (NYSEARCA:DIG)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of ProShares Ultra Oil & Gas (NYSEARCA:DIG) by 17.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,797 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,287 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ProShares Ultra Oil & Gas were worth $506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in ProShares Ultra Oil & Gas by 9,305.0% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 37,620 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $962,000 after acquiring an additional 37,220 shares during the last quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC bought a new position in ProShares Ultra Oil & Gas in the fourth quarter valued at about $247,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new position in ProShares Ultra Oil & Gas in the fourth quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in ProShares Ultra Oil & Gas by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares Ultra Oil & Gas stock opened at $4.58 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.16. ProShares Ultra Oil & Gas has a 52-week low of $3.05 and a 52-week high of $33.40.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be paid a $0.0536 dividend. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 25th.

ProShares Ultra Oil & Gas (the fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, under normal circumstances, to equity securities contained in the Index and/or financial instruments that, in combination, have similar economic characteristics.

