Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 2,305 Shares of Matthews International Corp (NASDAQ:MATW)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Matthews International Corp (NASDAQ:MATW) by 15.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,770 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,305 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Matthews International were worth $487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Matthews International in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Matthews International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Matthews International during the third quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Matthews International by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 1,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Matthews International by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 768 shares during the period. 85.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Matthews International alerts:

MATW stock opened at $21.68 on Friday. Matthews International Corp has a 12 month low of $19.02 and a 12 month high of $40.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.79 and its 200 day moving average is $34.75. The company has a market capitalization of $696.83 million, a PE ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $365.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.52 million. Matthews International had a negative net margin of 3.37% and a positive return on equity of 13.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Matthews International Corp will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Tunon Alvaro Garcia acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.00 per share, for a total transaction of $72,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 27,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $790,511. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Edward M. Brady, Jr. acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.00 per share, with a total value of $48,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 6,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $166,080. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MATW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Matthews International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded Matthews International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Matthews International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th.

Matthews International Company Profile

Matthews International Corporation provides brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial products worldwide. The company's SGK Brand Solutions segment provides brand development and graphic design services, such as visual intellectual properties, packaging, and content creation; brand deployment and activation services, including design and production of merchandising exhibits and shopper experiences in digital and printed media channels; and consulting services to brand owners on workflow best practices, management and technologies, printing quality, measurement, and consistency.

See Also: Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MATW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Matthews International Corp (NASDAQ:MATW).

Receive News & Ratings for Matthews International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matthews International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.