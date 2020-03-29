Capital World Investors Acquires 1,328 Shares of Rio Tinto plc ADR (NYSE:RIO)

Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto plc ADR (NYSE:RIO) by 23.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,079 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares during the quarter. Capital World Investors’ holdings in Rio Tinto were worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RIO. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Rio Tinto by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 843 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Rio Tinto by 114.3% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 975 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in Rio Tinto in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. bought a new position in Rio Tinto in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. 7.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Rio Tinto alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Rio Tinto from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. HSBC cut Rio Tinto from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rio Tinto from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Rio Tinto from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.50.

Shares of Rio Tinto stock opened at $43.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $56.66 billion, a PE ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.84 and a 200-day moving average of $53.19. Rio Tinto plc ADR has a 1-year low of $35.35 and a 1-year high of $64.02.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th will be paid a $2.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. This represents a yield of 6.8%. Rio Tinto’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.99%.

Rio Tinto Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminium, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminium smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

See Also: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.