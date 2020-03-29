Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Makes New Investment in NuShares ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:NUEM)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NuShares ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:NUEM) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 19,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $520,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Firestone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of NuShares ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in NuShares ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 89.1% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,831 shares in the last quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in NuShares ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $229,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in NuShares ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $303,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in NuShares ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $528,000.

Shares of NUEM opened at $20.87 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.24 and a 200-day moving average of $25.74. NuShares ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a one year low of $24.87 and a one year high of $31.87.

