Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $490,000 Stake in Nuveen Preferred & Income Oprtnts Fnd (NYSE:JPC)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Oprtnts Fnd (NYSE:JPC) by 17.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,098 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Nuveen Preferred & Income Oprtnts Fnd were worth $490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Oprtnts Fnd by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 100,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 14,229 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Oprtnts Fnd during the 4th quarter worth about $441,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Oprtnts Fnd by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 145,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 9,113 shares during the period. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Oprtnts Fnd by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 12,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Oprtnts Fnd in the 3rd quarter valued at about $105,000.

Get Nuveen Preferred & Income Oprtnts Fnd alerts:

Shares of NYSE:JPC opened at $7.05 on Friday. Nuveen Preferred & Income Oprtnts Fnd has a 52-week low of $4.62 and a 52-week high of $10.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.95.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.061 per share. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th.

Nuveen Preferred & Income Oprtnts Fnd Profile

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and NWQ Investment Management Company, LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

Read More: What does EPS mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Preferred & Income Oprtnts Fnd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Preferred & Income Oprtnts Fnd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.