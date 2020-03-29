Captrust Financial Advisors Buys 3,390 Shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) by 54.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,565 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,390 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VFH. Webster Bank N. A. raised its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 113.4% in the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 303.8% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 61.1% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 567 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000.

NYSEARCA VFH opened at $51.32 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $64.92 and its 200-day moving average is $71.28. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 12-month low of $42.34 and a 12-month high of $77.95.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

