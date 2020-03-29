Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 7,664 Shares of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) by 31.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,634 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 7,664 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Merit Medical Systems were worth $519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MMSI. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,038 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,948 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $346,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 799,021 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $24,945,000 after buying an additional 112,130 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,117,546 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $34,889,000 after buying an additional 447,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 14,617 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 3,440 shares during the period. 97.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on MMSI. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from to in a research report on Friday, February 7th. BidaskClub lowered Merit Medical Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Merit Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.50.

In other news, Director A Scott Anderson sold 6,638 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.29, for a total value of $247,531.02. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $425,106. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Franklin J. Miller sold 2,331 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.25, for a total value of $82,167.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,665 shares in the company, valued at $164,441.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,969 shares of company stock valued at $900,749. 4.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MMSI opened at $30.27 on Friday. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.50 and a fifty-two week high of $63.64. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.50.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $257.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.31 million. Merit Medical Systems had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 0.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Merit Medical Systems Company Profile

Merit Medical Systems, Inc manufactures and markets disposable medical devices for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates through Cardiovascular and Endoscopy segments. It provides peripheral intervention products, including access, angiography, intervention, and drainage and biopsy for diagnosis and treatment of diseases in peripheral vessels and organs; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, hemostasis, intervention, and electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management products to treat various heart conditions.

