Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Shares Bought by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 297.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,621 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,956 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Northern Trust were worth $712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NTRS. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northern Trust in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northern Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. CNB Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Northern Trust by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 758 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. 82.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ NTRS opened at $73.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $85.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.76. Northern Trust Co. has a 52-week low of $60.67 and a 52-week high of $110.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.24.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The asset manager reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 21.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is currently 42.23%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $113.00 price objective on shares of Northern Trust in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. UBS Group lifted their target price on Northern Trust from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. BidaskClub downgraded Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 15th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Northern Trust from $110.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.64.

In other Northern Trust news, EVP Robert P. Browne sold 3,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.07, for a total value of $385,891.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Teresa Parker sold 1,057 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.84, for a total transaction of $108,701.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 58,458 shares of company stock valued at $5,889,330. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Northern Trust Company Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

