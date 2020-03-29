Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 2,669 Shares of Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF (BATS:VFMV)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF (BATS:VFMV) by 90.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,616 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,669 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF were worth $516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $210,000.

BATS:VFMV opened at $70.37 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $84.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.09.

