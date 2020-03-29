Captrust Financial Advisors Boosts Position in Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 2,616.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,716 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,616 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,533,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $902,494,000 after buying an additional 928,604 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,089,249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $533,678,000 after acquiring an additional 378,107 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 796,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $203,581,000 after acquiring an additional 80,042 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 469,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $119,878,000 after acquiring an additional 41,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Zebra Technologies by 62.4% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 445,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $113,684,000 after purchasing an additional 171,016 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.03% of the company’s stock.

ZBRA stock opened at $184.57 on Friday. Zebra Technologies has a one year low of $150.06 and a one year high of $260.40. The firm has a market cap of $10.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.51 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $212.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $228.24.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $3.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.65 by ($0.09). Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 40.21% and a net margin of 12.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.10 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Zebra Technologies will post 12.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ZBRA shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Zebra Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $203.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of Zebra Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $275.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Zebra Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $262.00 in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Zebra Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.14.

Zebra (NASDAQ: ZBRA) empowers the front line of business in retail/ecommerce, manufacturing, transportation and logistics, healthcare and other industries to achieve a performance edge. With more than 10,000 partners across 100 countries, they deliver industry-tailored, end-to-end?solutions that intelligently connect people, assets and data to help?our customers?make business-critical decisions.?Their market-leading solutions elevate the shopping experience, track and manage inventory as well as improve supply chain efficiency and patient care.

