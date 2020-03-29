SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) Shares Acquired by Capital World Investors

Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) by 88.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,744 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,220 shares during the period. Capital World Investors’ holdings in SAP were worth $633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in SAP in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in SAP during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in SAP during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of SAP in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SAP by 714.3% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 285 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of SAP from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on SAP from $167.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine raised SAP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Bank of America downgraded SAP from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of SAP in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.82.

Shares of SAP opened at $110.28 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $121.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.51. The company has a market capitalization of $137.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. SAP SE has a fifty-two week low of $90.89 and a fifty-two week high of $140.67.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The software maker reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.12. SAP had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 12.07%. The business had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.51 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that SAP SE will post 5.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.7119 per share. This represents a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 21st. SAP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.85%.

SAP Company Profile

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

