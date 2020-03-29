Capital World Investors Has $541,000 Holdings in Sun Life Financial Inc (NYSE:SLF)

Capital World Investors lessened its position in shares of Sun Life Financial Inc (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) by 40.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,930 shares during the period. Capital World Investors’ holdings in Sun Life Financial were worth $541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Firestone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 6,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 10,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $730,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.31% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Sun Life Financial in a report on Friday, January 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Cfra lifted their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Sun Life Financial from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sun Life Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.33.

SLF opened at $30.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.84. Sun Life Financial Inc has a twelve month low of $24.37 and a twelve month high of $50.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.40.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.36. Sun Life Financial had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 13.62%. The firm had revenue of $8.53 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. Sun Life Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sun Life Financial Inc will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Sunday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.416 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.50%. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 42.67%.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Sun Life Financial Canada, Sun Life Financial United States, Sun Life Financial Asset Management, Sun Life Financial Asia, and Corporate.

