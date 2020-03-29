Captrust Financial Advisors Buys 2,086 Shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) by 161.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,378 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,086 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF were worth $730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Keel Point LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $6,752,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 655,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,369,000 after buying an additional 28,868 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 124.4% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 34,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,423,000 after buying an additional 19,073 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 482.0% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 22,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,881,000 after buying an additional 18,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,943,000.

Get iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IYH opened at $180.00 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $200.79 and a 200-day moving average of $203.34. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a twelve month low of $156.17 and a twelve month high of $222.26.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.6126 per share. This represents a $2.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 25th.

About iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

See Also: What are retained earnings?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.