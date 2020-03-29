Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Takes $523,000 Position in Global X MSCI Greece ETF (NYSEARCA:GREK)

Posted by on Mar 29th, 2020

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Global X MSCI Greece ETF (NYSEARCA:GREK) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 51,663 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $523,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GREK. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Global X MSCI Greece ETF by 1,158.5% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,858 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 4,472 shares during the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new position in Global X MSCI Greece ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $95,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Global X MSCI Greece ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $147,000. Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Global X MSCI Greece ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $199,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC boosted its position in Global X MSCI Greece ETF by 43.1% in the fourth quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 58,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 17,736 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA GREK opened at $5.68 on Friday. Global X MSCI Greece ETF has a 52 week low of $4.50 and a 52 week high of $10.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.14.

