Capital World Investors Purchases New Holdings in Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM)

Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 27,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Tata Motors by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tata Motors by 49.1% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 4,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Tata Motors by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Tata Motors by 55.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Tata Motors by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 15,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 3,051 shares during the period. 5.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tata Motors alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TTM shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tata Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Tata Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Tata Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tata Motors has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.00.

Shares of TTM opened at $4.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.57. Tata Motors Limited has a twelve month low of $4.17 and a twelve month high of $17.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of -19.17 and a beta of 1.83.

Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter. Tata Motors had a negative return on equity of 0.05% and a negative net margin of 0.39%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tata Motors Limited will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

About Tata Motors

Tata Motors Limited designs, manufactures, and sells a range of automotive vehicles. It operates through Automotive Operations and All Other Operations segments. The company offers cars, sports vehicles, trucks, buses, and defence vehicles, as well as related spare parts and accessories. It also manufactures engines for industrial and marine applications; aggregates, such as axles and transmissions for commercial vehicles; and factory automation equipment.

Recommended Story: How can investors invest in the S&P/TSX Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM).

Receive News & Ratings for Tata Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tata Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.