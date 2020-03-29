Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR) Shares Acquired by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR) by 17.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,398 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,614 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Voya Prime Rate Trust were worth $528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chapwood Capital Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Voya Prime Rate Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,292,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,605,783 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $17,236,000 after buying an additional 409,592 shares during the period. HCR Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust during the 4th quarter worth $289,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust by 432.2% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 47,100 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 38,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 214,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after buying an additional 28,500 shares during the period.

Get Voya Prime Rate Trust alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 95,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.02 per share, for a total transaction of $479,083.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 7,645,733 shares of company stock worth $37,742,223.

Shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust stock opened at $3.63 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.81. Voya Prime Rate Trust has a twelve month low of $2.95 and a twelve month high of $5.19.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.0217 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 9th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.17%.

Voya Prime Rate Trust Profile

Voya Prime Rate Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and Voya Investment Management Co LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Further Reading: Price-Sales Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR).

Receive News & Ratings for Voya Prime Rate Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Prime Rate Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.