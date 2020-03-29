Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Alamo Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALG)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alamo Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALG) by 11.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Alamo Group were worth $513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Alamo Group by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Alamo Group by 241.2% during the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Alamo Group by 106.9% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Alamo Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Alamo Group by 85.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the period. 96.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on ALG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alamo Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Alamo Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th.

Shares of Alamo Group stock opened at $90.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $110.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.22. Alamo Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.99 and a 1 year high of $132.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 15.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.74.

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $300.19 million during the quarter. Alamo Group had a net margin of 5.62% and a return on equity of 12.56%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alamo Group, Inc. will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

Alamo Group Profile

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services agricultural and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental and industrial use worldwide. The company offers hydraulically-powered and tractor-mounted mowers, including boom-mounted mowers; other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses; and heavy duty, tractor- and truck-mounted mowing, and vegetation maintenance equipment and replacement parts.

