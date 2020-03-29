Captrust Financial Advisors Invests $692,000 in Howard Hughes Corp (NYSE:HHC)

Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Howard Hughes Corp (NYSE:HHC) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $692,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Howard Hughes during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Howard Hughes in the 4th quarter worth approximately $120,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Howard Hughes by 2,800.0% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Howard Hughes during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in Howard Hughes by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HHC opened at $55.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.29 and a beta of 1.27. Howard Hughes Corp has a fifty-two week low of $35.10 and a fifty-two week high of $135.42. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.87.

Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $284.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.45 million. Howard Hughes had a net margin of 5.69% and a return on equity of 2.21%. The business’s revenue was down 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Howard Hughes Corp will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

In other Howard Hughes news, CEO Paul H. Layne bought 1,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $124.07 per share, for a total transaction of $239,331.03. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 29,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,640,337.87. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kevin Orrock sold 2,000 shares of Howard Hughes stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.61, for a total value of $189,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,162,851.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 5,719 shares of company stock valued at $648,336. 7.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on HHC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Howard Hughes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Piper Sandler downgraded Howard Hughes from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $140.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday.

The Howard Hughes Corporation owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and hospitality operating properties in the United States. It operates through three segments: Operating Assets, Master Planned Communities, and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment owns 15 retail, 28 office, 8 multi-family, and 4 hospitality properties, as well as 10 other operating assets and investments primarily located and around The Woodlands, Texas; Columbia, Maryland; New York, New York; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Honolulu, Hawai’i.

