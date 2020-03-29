Capital World Investors Has $549,000 Stock Position in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) by 60.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,610 shares during the period. Capital World Investors’ holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. CWM LLC grew its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Firestone Capital Management bought a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada during the 4th quarter worth approximately $169,000. 42.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Citigroup cut Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $113.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Desjardins lowered Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a report on Monday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Royal Bank of Canada presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.14.

Shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock opened at $58.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.27. Royal Bank of Canada has a fifty-two week low of $49.55 and a fifty-two week high of $82.74. The firm has a market cap of $87.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.94.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $9.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.08 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 19.36%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Royal Bank of Canada will post 6.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.816 per share. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 22nd. This is a positive change from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is 48.28%.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers check and savings accounts; home equity and auto financing, personal lending, private banking, mutual fund, self-directed brokerage account, and guaranteed investment certificate services; and credit cards, and payment products and solutions for individuals.

