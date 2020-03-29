Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 1,013 Shares of National Bank Holdings Corp (NYSE:NBHC)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in National Bank Holdings Corp (NYSE:NBHC) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in National Bank were worth $519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of National Bank during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of National Bank by 65.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of National Bank by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in National Bank by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in National Bank during the 4th quarter valued at $193,000. 97.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:NBHC opened at $23.34 on Friday. National Bank Holdings Corp has a 52-week low of $20.25 and a 52-week high of $38.92. The stock has a market cap of $718.94 million, a P/E ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.35 and its 200 day moving average is $33.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05. National Bank had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 24.70%. The business had revenue of $72.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. National Bank’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that National Bank Holdings Corp will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. National Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.37%.

NBHC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered National Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Stephens upgraded shares of National Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of National Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of National Bank in a report on Monday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.33.

National Bank Company Profile

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank, N.A. that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.

