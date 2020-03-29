Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Grows Stake in Templeton Global Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:GIM)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Templeton Global Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:GIM) by 36.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 82,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,217 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of Templeton Global Income Fund worth $507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Templeton Global Income Fund in the third quarter valued at about $73,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Templeton Global Income Fund by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 333,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,054,000 after purchasing an additional 11,231 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Templeton Global Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $89,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Templeton Global Income Fund by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 5,504,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,800,000 after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Templeton Global Income Fund by 35.4% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 35,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 9,282 shares during the last quarter. 30.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GIM opened at $5.45 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.76 and its 200 day moving average is $5.99. Templeton Global Income Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.30 and a 12-month high of $6.55.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.0277 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.10%.

Templeton Global Income Fund Company Profile

Templeton Global Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc It is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in government bonds. The fund is actively managed. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the J.P.

