Cemex SAB de CV (NYSE:CX) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in Cemex SAB de CV (NYSE:CX) by 16.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 136,947 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 27,798 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cemex SAB de CV were worth $518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cemex SAB de CV by 106.3% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 7,162 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 3,691 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Cemex SAB de CV by 57.8% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,503 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 3,115 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Cemex SAB de CV during the 4th quarter worth $65,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in Cemex SAB de CV by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 20,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Cemex SAB de CV by 595.2% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 23,296 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 19,945 shares during the last quarter. 32.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CX. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Cemex SAB de CV from $5.00 to $4.80 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cemex SAB de CV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Loop Capital began coverage on Cemex SAB de CV in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Cemex SAB de CV from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Cemex SAB de CV currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.14.

CX stock opened at $1.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.17 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Cemex SAB de CV has a 12 month low of $1.55 and a 12 month high of $5.10.

Cemex SAB de CV (NYSE:CX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The construction company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. Cemex SAB de CV had a net margin of 1.06% and a return on equity of 0.77%. The business had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cemex SAB de CV will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Cemex SAB de CV Company Profile

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, clinker, and other construction materials. The company also offers various complementary construction products, including asphalt products; concrete blocks and roof tiles; architectural products; concrete pipes for storm and sanitary sewers applications; and other precast products comprising rail products, concrete floors, box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs.

