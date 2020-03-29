Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 433 Shares of 58.com Inc (NYSE:WUBA)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in 58.com Inc (NYSE:WUBA) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,855 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in 58.com were worth $508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of 58.com during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of 58.com in the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of 58.com during the 4th quarter valued at $238,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of 58.com during the 4th quarter valued at $242,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in 58.com by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 4,101 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WUBA opened at $47.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.50. 58.com Inc has a 52-week low of $37.92 and a 52-week high of $72.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $53.88 and a 200 day moving average of $57.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.27.

58.com (NYSE:WUBA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The information services provider reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $1.85. 58.com had a return on equity of 30.01% and a net margin of 53.25%. The business had revenue of $595.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $585.71 million. Equities analysts forecast that 58.com Inc will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on WUBA shares. Bank of America reduced their target price on 58.com from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of 58.com from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of 58.com from $83.00 to $72.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. CICC Research cut shares of 58.com from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, China International Capital lowered shares of 58.com to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.07.

About 58.com

58.com Inc operates various multi-category online classifieds platforms and vertical listing platforms that enable local businesses and consumers to connect, share information, and conduct business in the People's Republic of China. It operates multi-content category online classified platforms primarily under the 58 and Ganji names; Anjuke, an online real estate listing platform; ChinaHR, an online recruitment platform that focuses on white collar jobs; and Jia Xiao Yi Dian Tong, an online platform for driver's license examination preparation and other related services.

