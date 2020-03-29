Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $526,000 Stake in iShares MSCI Italy ETF (NYSEARCA:EWI)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in iShares MSCI Italy ETF (NYSEARCA:EWI) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,832 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 616 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.15% of iShares MSCI Italy ETF worth $526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Italy ETF during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Italy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Tsfg LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Italy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Italy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its stake in iShares MSCI Italy ETF by 264.4% during the fourth quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 8,710 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 6,320 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Italy ETF alerts:

EWI stock opened at $20.74 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.99. iShares MSCI Italy ETF has a 12 month low of $17.84 and a 12 month high of $30.43.

iShares MSCI Italy Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Italy Capped Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Italy 25/50 Index (Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Milan Stock Exchange.

Further Reading: What are the FAANG Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Italy ETF (NYSEARCA:EWI).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Italy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Italy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.