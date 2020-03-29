Captrust Financial Advisors Has $688,000 Position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 88.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 22,952 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,801 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Corning were worth $688,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of GLW. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Corning by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 2,781 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Corning by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 144,298 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,201,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Corning by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC now owns 16,431 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Whitnell & Co. lifted its position in shares of Corning by 42.7% during the fourth quarter. Whitnell & Co. now owns 1,427 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Corning by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,493 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Corning alerts:

GLW opened at $20.74 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.63 billion, a PE ratio of 12.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.21. Corning Incorporated has a 52 week low of $17.44 and a 52 week high of $35.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.12.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. Corning had a return on equity of 14.29% and a net margin of 8.35%. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This is an increase from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GLW. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Corning from $33.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Corning in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Corning in a research note on Friday. TheStreet cut Corning from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.82.

About Corning

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment manufactures glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

Read More: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.