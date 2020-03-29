Capital World Investors Has $1.26 Million Position in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Capital World Investors cut its stake in shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) by 27.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 22,995 shares during the quarter. Capital World Investors’ holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $1,255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Manulife Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 1,766.7% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,696 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Manulife Financial during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Manulife Financial alerts:

Shares of MFC stock opened at $11.27 on Friday. Manulife Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $8.62 and a 1-year high of $21.23. The stock has a market cap of $23.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.39, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.96 and a 200-day moving average of $18.48.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $8.46 billion for the quarter. Manulife Financial had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 7.04%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.212 per share. This is a positive change from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.52%. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.95%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Manulife Financial in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Manulife Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Manulife Financial in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Manulife Financial in a report on Thursday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Manulife Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Manulife Financial Profile

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice, insurance, and wealth and asset management solutions for individuals, groups, and institutions in Asia, Canada, and the United States. The company offers individual life, and individual and group long-term care insurance; and guaranteed and partially guaranteed annuity products through insurance agents, brokers, banks, financial planners, and direct marketing.

Featured Article: Index Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Manulife Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manulife Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.