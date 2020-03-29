Capital World Investors Increases Stock Holdings in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET)

Capital World Investors increased its position in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 445,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,862 shares during the quarter. Capital World Investors’ holdings in Metlife were worth $22,720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Metlife in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in shares of Metlife in the third quarter worth $26,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Metlife in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. TI Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Metlife in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Metlife by 189.5% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Metlife alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on MET shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Metlife from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Metlife from to in a report on Friday, March 20th. ValuEngine upgraded Metlife from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Metlife in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Metlife from $51.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.80.

In other news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 14,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.60, for a total transaction of $732,720.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 127,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,559,908. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MET opened at $30.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $29.79 billion, a PE ratio of 5.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Metlife Inc has a 52 week low of $22.85 and a 52 week high of $53.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.03.

Metlife (NYSE:MET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.58. Metlife had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 8.39%. The firm had revenue of $18.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Metlife Inc will post 6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.70%. Metlife’s payout ratio is 28.81%.

Metlife Profile

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short- and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

Featured Story: What does an outperform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Metlife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metlife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.