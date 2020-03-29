Franklin Electric Co. (NASDAQ:FELE) Shares Purchased by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Electric Co. (NASDAQ:FELE) by 3,650.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,815 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,500 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Franklin Electric were worth $690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Franklin Electric by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,257,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $129,372,000 after buying an additional 123,378 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 320,614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,378,000 after acquiring an additional 82,113 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Electric during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,336,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Electric during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,742,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,744,000. 79.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 10,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.69, for a total transaction of $608,398.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,023 shares in the company, valued at $1,212,816.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 3,469 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $190,795.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,169,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FELE. Zacks Investment Research lowered their price target on Franklin Electric to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, February 21st. DA Davidson upgraded Franklin Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Franklin Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.00.

Shares of NASDAQ FELE opened at $44.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.54 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Franklin Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $41.25 and a 52-week high of $61.49.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.08). Franklin Electric had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 12.62%. The company had revenue of $320.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $321.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Franklin Electric Co. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Franklin Electric Company Profile

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

