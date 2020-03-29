Dana Inc (NYSE:DAN) Shares Bought by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Dana Inc (NYSE:DAN) by 9.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,708 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 2,312 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Dana were worth $504,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Dana by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 235,800 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,405,000 after acquiring an additional 3,847 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Dana by 11.0% during the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 13,865 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dana by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 365,984 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $6,661,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Dana by 33.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 543,166 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $9,887,000 after purchasing an additional 136,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Dana by 24.0% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,884,532 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $27,213,000 after purchasing an additional 365,154 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Dana stock opened at $8.12 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.47. Dana Inc has a 12-month low of $4.22 and a 12-month high of $20.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 5.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 2.15.

Dana (NYSE:DAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The auto parts company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. Dana had a return on equity of 24.67% and a net margin of 2.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Dana Inc will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.93%. Dana’s payout ratio is 13.07%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DAN shares. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Dana from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Dana from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. TheStreet lowered Dana from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut Dana from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.86.

Dana Incorporated provides drive and motion products, sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products to vehicle and engine manufacturer in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Commercial Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Technologies, and Power Technologies.

