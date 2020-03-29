Capital World Investors Acquires 1,781 Shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev NV (NYSE:BUD)

Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev NV (NYSE:BUD) by 49.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,390 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,781 shares during the quarter. Capital World Investors’ holdings in Anheuser Busch Inbev were worth $444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 7,434 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. STA Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Anheuser Busch Inbev by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. STA Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,022 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in Anheuser Busch Inbev by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 14,786 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $1,209,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. AR Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Anheuser Busch Inbev by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. AR Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,400 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,076 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. 3.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BUD opened at $42.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.71. Anheuser Busch Inbev NV has a one year low of $32.58 and a one year high of $102.70.

Anheuser Busch Inbev (NYSE:BUD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $13.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.69 billion. Anheuser Busch Inbev had a return on equity of 20.56% and a net margin of 17.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Anheuser Busch Inbev NV will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BUD. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered Anheuser Busch Inbev from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Anheuser Busch Inbev in a report on Friday, January 31st. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Anheuser Busch Inbev from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Anheuser Busch Inbev has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.61.

Anheuser Busch Inbev Company Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, a brewing company, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks. The company offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, including Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Castle, Castle Lite, Hoegaarden, and Leffe; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Michelob Ultra, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol.

