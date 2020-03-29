Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,682 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 798 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Lazard were worth $507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new stake in Lazard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,071,000. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. raised its stake in Lazard by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. now owns 74,791 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,989,000 after purchasing an additional 18,144 shares during the period. RWC Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Lazard by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 2,143,085 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $85,638,000 after purchasing an additional 15,538 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Lazard by 1,365.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 117,980 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,714,000 after purchasing an additional 109,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lazard by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 16,605 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $664,000 after buying an additional 1,078 shares during the period. 79.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Lazard stock opened at $24.35 on Friday. Lazard Ltd has a twelve month low of $20.94 and a twelve month high of $44.95. The stock has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.71.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The asset manager reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.10. Lazard had a return on equity of 53.88% and a net margin of 10.74%. The company had revenue of $721.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $685.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Lazard Ltd will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.72%. Lazard’s payout ratio is currently 57.32%.

In related news, President Alexander F. Stern sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.95, for a total transaction of $1,897,500.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 421,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,993,761.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Buckingham Research increased their target price on Lazard from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Lazard from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Wolfe Research downgraded Lazard from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Lazard from $41.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lazard from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. Lazard has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.57.

About Lazard

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm worldwide. Its Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions and other strategic matters, restructurings, capital structure, capital raising, shareholder advisory, and various other financial matters.

