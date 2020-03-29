Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $518,000 Stock Holdings in Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:FLQL)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:FLQL) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,795 shares of the company’s stock after selling 728 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF were worth $518,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Lincoln National Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $235,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF by 44.2% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 21,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,000 after acquiring an additional 6,713 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 23,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,000 after acquiring an additional 2,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF by 4,842.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 24,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,000 after acquiring an additional 23,585 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS FLQL opened at $27.31 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.53. Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $25.40 and a 1-year high of $30.32.

