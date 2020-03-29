Capital World Investors Takes $105,000 Position in McDermott International Inc (NYSE:MDR)

Posted by on Mar 29th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Capital World Investors bought a new position in McDermott International Inc (NYSE:MDR) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 155,921 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000. Capital World Investors owned about 0.09% of McDermott International as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in McDermott International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its position in shares of McDermott International by 42.5% in the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 66,851 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 19,940 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of McDermott International by 146.2% during the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,170 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 28,602 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of McDermott International by 256.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 39,948 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 28,745 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of McDermott International by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 601,904 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 28,861 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.93% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MDR. Bernstein Bank started coverage on shares of McDermott International in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of McDermott International in a research note on Monday, January 13th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $7.00.

MDR stock opened at $0.70 on Friday. McDermott International Inc has a fifty-two week low of $0.53 and a fifty-two week high of $10.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.01, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $127.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 2.87.

McDermott International Company Profile

McDermott International, Inc provides engineering, procurement, construction and installation, and technology solutions to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through five segments: North, Central and South America; Europe, Africa, Russia and Caspian; the Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Technology.

Featured Article: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for McDermott International (NYSE:MDR)

Receive News & Ratings for McDermott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDermott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $508,000 Position in Axis Capital Holdings Limited
Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $508,000 Position in Axis Capital Holdings Limited
Captrust Financial Advisors Purchases 11,032 Shares of Voya Financial Inc
Captrust Financial Advisors Purchases 11,032 Shares of Voya Financial Inc
Koninklijke Philips NV Shares Acquired by Capital World Investors
Koninklijke Philips NV Shares Acquired by Capital World Investors
GrafTech International Ltd Shares Purchased by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.
GrafTech International Ltd Shares Purchased by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.
William Lyon Homes Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.
William Lyon Homes Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.
Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 19,228 iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF
Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 19,228 iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report