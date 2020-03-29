Capital World Investors Takes $105,000 Position in McDermott International Inc (NYSE:MDR)

Capital World Investors bought a new position in McDermott International Inc (NYSE:MDR) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 155,921 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000. Capital World Investors owned about 0.09% of McDermott International as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in McDermott International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its position in shares of McDermott International by 42.5% in the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 66,851 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 19,940 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of McDermott International by 146.2% during the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,170 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 28,602 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of McDermott International by 256.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 39,948 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 28,745 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of McDermott International by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 601,904 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 28,861 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.93% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MDR. Bernstein Bank started coverage on shares of McDermott International in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of McDermott International in a research note on Monday, January 13th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $7.00.

MDR stock opened at $0.70 on Friday. McDermott International Inc has a fifty-two week low of $0.53 and a fifty-two week high of $10.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.01, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $127.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 2.87.

McDermott International Company Profile

McDermott International, Inc provides engineering, procurement, construction and installation, and technology solutions to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through five segments: North, Central and South America; Europe, Africa, Russia and Caspian; the Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Technology.

