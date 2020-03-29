ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS) Shares Bought by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS) by 95.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,495 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 were worth $483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 in the 4th quarter valued at about $151,000. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 in the 3rd quarter valued at about $277,000. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 in the 4th quarter valued at about $433,000. Finally, Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 in the 4th quarter valued at about $521,000.

Shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 stock opened at $31.59 on Friday. ProShares UltraShort S&P500 has a one year low of $22.40 and a one year high of $44.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.37.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th will be issued a $0.0569 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%.

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 (the Index). The Index is a measure of large-cap the United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts selected through a process that factors criteria, such as liquidity, price, market capitalization and financial viability.

