Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 939 Shares of Cna Financial Corp (NYSE:CNA)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cna Financial Corp (NYSE:CNA) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,295 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cna Financial were worth $506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Cna Financial by 108,500.0% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,086 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cna Financial by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 4,591 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cna Financial by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,561 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cna Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $303,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Cna Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $387,000. 99.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CNA. TheStreet cut Cna Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. ValuEngine raised Cna Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Cna Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 20th.

CNA stock opened at $31.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Cna Financial Corp has a 12 month low of $26.52 and a 12 month high of $51.30. The firm has a market cap of $8.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.72.

Cna Financial (NYSE:CNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. Cna Financial had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 9.97%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Cna Financial Corp will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th were given a dividend of $2.37 per share. This is an increase from Cna Financial’s previous None dividend of $0.35. This represents a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. Cna Financial’s payout ratio is currently 41.23%.

CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products primarily in the United States. It offers professional liability coverages and risk management services to various professional firms, including architects, real estate agents, and accounting and law firms; directors and officers, employment practices, fiduciary, and fidelity coverages to small and mid-size firms, public and privately held firms, and not-for-profit organizations; professional and general liability, as well as associated standard property and casualty coverages for healthcare industry; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risks products.

