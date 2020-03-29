Capital World Investors Purchases Shares of 18,935 Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp (NYSE:AQN)

Capital World Investors acquired a new position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp (NYSE:AQN) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 18,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AQN. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 65,714 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $930,000 after purchasing an additional 3,169 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 40.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,241,686 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,870,000 after buying an additional 936,425 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities during the 3rd quarter worth about $289,000. Beck Bode LLC acquired a new position in Algonquin Power & Utilities in the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,693,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 51,695 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $702,000 after buying an additional 2,136 shares during the last quarter. 43.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $15.50 in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. National Bank Financial raised Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “sector perform under weight” rating to an “outperfrom under weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. TD Securities increased their target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. TheStreet lowered Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Scotiabank cut Algonquin Power & Utilities from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Algonquin Power & Utilities currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.42.

Shares of NYSE:AQN opened at $12.52 on Friday. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp has a 12-month low of $9.53 and a 12-month high of $16.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.20. The firm has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a PE ratio of 20.20, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $439.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $443.87 million. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 32.65%. On average, research analysts expect that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.141 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.50%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.89%.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Company Profile

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada and the United States. It generates and sells electrical energy through a portfolio of non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

